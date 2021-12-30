Places to visit on New Year’s Eve

Johannesburg- New Year festivities in South Africa are celebrated annually with excitement and happiness on the 1st of January.

New Year’s Day is the start of the New Year, which is widely celebrated in South Africa.

These are a few places that you can visit on New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s day.

1.Victoria And Alfred Waterfront

The Waterfront hosts one of the populous and fun New Years party in Cape Town.

They have introduced various entertainment zones for outdoor sport loving people and a variety of one-of-a-kind carnival performances, ending majestically with a magnificent firework display at midnight.

2.Secrets Of Summer Festival

Secrets of Summer is one of the best ways to celebrate New Year’s eve in South Africa.

The organizers of the festival collaborate with 5FM to create this amazing event which includes heart-throbbing performances by renowned artists like Faithless and Shapeless. There is also a man-made oasis wherein you can enjoy without any limit and dance arenas where you can dance the night away.

3. Fact Durban Rocks

South Africa’s best bi-annual music event showcasing the best in local music. Fact Durban Rocks led by its celebrity partner DJ Tira happens twice a year on the first Saturday of July and on the 31st of December.

4.Rooftop Countdown

Guests are required to meet up at the Parktonian Hotel at 4 pm, after that, they are taken to at least four different rooftops to experience a bird’s-eye view of Jozi CBD. The tour lasts seven hours and ends at the stunning Hallmark hotel rooftop, so make the most of each stop.

5.Ballito North Coast

For those who enjoy taking part in huge parties, Ballito North Coast is one of the precise new year destinations in South Africa.

The place is popularly known as South Africa’s most famous street party.

There are interesting dance floors, DJ performances, and more, you can enjoy the best new year party in Ballito.

The entire place fills with a huge crowd of party-lovers starting from 6 PM and will jampack by 8 PM soon after the arrival of the DJs.

