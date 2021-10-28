VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Pilot killed in plane crash in Pretoria

By Sunday World

Johannesburg – On Thursday afternoon a plane crashed near Boschkop Road in Pretoria East.

According to a statement from Netcare911, “A single engine light aircraft had come down. When medics arrived on the scene, they found the plane completely destroyed.”

“The soul occupant on board, an adult male was assessed, however, showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Netcare911 said in a statement.

Circumstances leading up to the incident are not known at this stage.

