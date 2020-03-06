Phat Joe dumps Radio 2000

Controversial Radio 2000 presenter Phat Joe has resigned from the station.

The now former Phat Joe and Family morning show presenter handed his resignation on Friday morning.

The station has not announced who would replace the famous presenter but said, in a statement, that they would make the announcement in due time.

During his time at the morning show, Phat Joe had been suspended for negative comments on the LGBTIQ+ comments and also suspended for missing some of his shows over the last month.

In a statement, the SABC confirmed that the radio personality was leaving the show.

“The station would like to wish Phat Joe well on his future endeavours and thanks him for his contribution to the station. Radio 2000 will in due course announce the changes to its line-up and will keep its listeners abreast of any further developments,” reads part of the statement.

Phat Joe, real name Majota Khambule, allegedly resigned to primarily focus on family, business venture and new broadcasting.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the SABC on new and developing projects, and I’m deeply thankful to the Radio 2000 family for welcoming me back to radio, a medium that I love,” he said.

He said exciting moments were still awaiting.

By Boitumelo Kgobotlo