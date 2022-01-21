Pearl Thusi to star in action packed Netflix movie

Johannesburg- South African media personality who is no stranger in the acting industry, Pearl Thusi has announced that she will be starring in the upcoming thriller and action-packed movie, Fistful of Vengeance, which will be a stand-alone film in the series, Wu Assassins.

Thusi who played a lead role in the Queen Sono movie will be playing the role of Zama in Fistful of Vengeance.

The star has recently expressed her gratitude to the team she worked on the film.

“I could never thank the cast, stunt team, extras, crew, director, producers, and anyone not mentioned enough for this amazing experience! I hope people enjoy watching this as much as we enjoyed making it for you,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

The film will debut on Netflix on the 17th of January.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Pearl:

Yerr she's looks dangerous https://t.co/tIlbZ2kD25 — Frisco Deep (@frisco_deep) January 21, 2022

Pearl Thusi waspaana dawg — MARCUS (@marcus_molemane) January 20, 2022

Stan a Focused Queen! Pearl Thusi for the win 👏🏽 https://t.co/EOie9C3Q6j — Ska Phace(New Account)🌻 (@skaphace_) January 20, 2022

