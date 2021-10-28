Pearl Thusi says voting for the ANC reflects self hate

Johannesburg- Media personality and actress Pearl Thuli keeps dropping where she stands politically as the local government day approaches.

Thusi, who recently ventured into the liquor business shared with her Twitter followers that if the African National Congress wins these local elections then it would mean that South Africans hate themselves.

Pearl has never been one to be held back when it comes to the things that affect South Africans, earlier this month she was blocked by the minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula for calling him out on the promises the ANC keeps making to the people.

Has anyone else noticed potholes being fixed in their areas conveniently at the 11th hour before elections 👀😂 — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021

I swear if the ANC wins elections again then we just have a deep rooted self hate as a nation.

We have to find another option. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021

I’m sure the govt is poes mad with whoever they had to fire at Eskom who’s mistake made LoadShedding worse. — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) October 28, 2021

