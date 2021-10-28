VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Pearl Thusi says voting for the ANC reflects self hate

By Sunday World
Pearl Thusi

Johannesburg- Media personality  and actress Pearl Thuli keeps dropping where she stands politically as the local government day approaches.

Thusi, who recently ventured into the liquor business shared with her Twitter followers that if the African National Congress wins these local elections then it would mean that South Africans hate themselves.

Pearl has never been one to be held back when it comes to the things that affect South Africans, earlier this month she was blocked by the minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula for calling him out on the promises the ANC keeps making to the people.

 

 

