Pearl Thusi says she will take super fan on out on a date

Johannesburg- What was meant to be a joke turned out to be a blessing and a dream come true for one of Pearl Thusi’s fans.

The fan who also has a crush on the radio personality, TV presenter and actress posted a tweet that he would take Pearl out and date her.

Out of the blue, one tweep who was trying to be spiteful posted a picture of the fan and captioned it with a shady question, and asked that made Thusi respond which made many other fans believe that their crushes would end up doing the same.

I’m gonna actually take him on a date than let you slander him. https://t.co/tdTOwYQBOF — Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) September 30, 2021

Coceka Magubeni