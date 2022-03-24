Pastor Brian Houston resigns amid complaints of misconduct

Brian Houston, one of the co-founders and senior pastors at Hillsong Church, has resigned after two women complained about his improper conduct, the church said on Wednesday.

“The first issue was approximately a decade ago and involved inappropriate text messages from pastor Brian to a member of staff, which subsequently resulted in the staff member resigning,” the global mega church said in a statement, noting that it will not interfere with the decisions taken by the leadership of the church.

The church, which boasts many branches across the country, said at the time of this incident pastor Brian was under the influence of sleeping tablets and had developed a dependence.

“The second issue involved a complaint received in 2019. Following an in-depth investigation, it was found that pastor Brian became disoriented after a session at the Hillsong conference, following the consumption of anti-anxiety medication beyond the prescribed dose, mixed with alcohol.

“This resulted in him knocking on the door of a hotel room that was not his, entering this room and spending time with the female occupant.”

The church explained that the board has accepted the pastor’s resignation and said it understood there would be much emotion at this news.

It said: “Irrespective of the circumstances around this, we can all agree that Brian and Bobbie have served God faithfully over many decades and that their ministry has resulted in millions of people across the world being impacted by the power, grace, and love of Jesus Christ.”

The church further said it has committed to an independent review of its governance structure and processes. Houston’s resignation comes as he prepares for trial over a charge that he covered up his father’s alleged child-sex abuse.

He was charged in 2021 for hiding the crimes committed by his father, Frank, who was also a pastor. Frank died in 2004.

The lawsuit is set to start later in 2022.

