Paroled Eastern Cape rapist gets life imprisonment for another rape of a 9 year-old girl

Johannesburg- A child rapist Zamumzi Ntlokwana has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bhisho High Court for raping a nine-year-old girl from Peddie in Eastern Cape.

Ntlokwana was out on parole for a previous conviction of 15 years for a number of charges which included rape.

The 38 year-old Ntlokwana lived close to the home of the victim at Peddie and visited her home on the evening of the rape incident.

The court found that Ntlokwana visited the homes of the victim and found her with her younger brother and their caregiver watching television.

He sent the caregiver to buy him cigarettes from the shop. When she was gone he instructed the victim to switch off the television and the lights and ordered the victim and her brother to go to bed.

When the children were in bed Ntlokwana entered the bedroom of the victim, undressed her and then raped her.

When the caregiver returned from the shop the lights were off and the door was locked.

She knocked at the door for some time but Ntlokwana didn’t open immediately because at that time he was busy raping the victim. He then threatened to harm her if she dared to report the rape.

Ntlokwana pleaded not guilty and in his defense he said he was with his girlfriend in his shack that evening.

His girlfriend also testified in his defence but their evidence was proved to be untruthful.

In aggravation of sentence the prosecutor, Advocate Vatiswa Jodwana-Blayi, led the evidence of the investigating officer Sergeant Nozuko Booi, the mother of the victim and of the Forensic social worker, Captain Ntombizandile Jiya, in relation to the impact of the rape on the little girl.

The NPA has welcomed the sentence and recommended the work of its prosecutor and the investigation.

