Parents of boy dragged to death wait for justice

The swift arrest of the suspects in the murder of Hillary Gardee has been a bitter reminder for the parents of Taegrin Morris, who was dragged for more than 5km by hijackers in 2014, that his murder has not been solved.

Four-year-old Morris was in a VW Golf with his mother, father, and sister in Reiger Park, Boksburg, when three men approached them and ordered the family out of the vehicle. The young Taegrin was left hanging halfway out of the car by his safety belt and was dragged as the car was driven off by the hijackers.

The car was later found abandoned in Boksburg, about 8km from Reiger Park, with the boy’s body still hanging from the vehicle.

His killers are yet to be apprehended, with his parents saying it is a challenge to get through every day with the knowledge that his killers are roaming the streets, and possibly hurting other people.

Two weeks ago, shortly after gardee’s murder, the police, made a swift arrest, bringing to book her alleged killers.

Morris’s mother Chantel told Sunday World this week the family is still looking for justice, even though there has been no progress with the police investigation.

“This is heavy on us as the parents of Taegrin. We were last contacted in 2019 by the police. A new investigating officer was assigned to the matter of my son to get this case going, but we only heard from him in 2019, when he contacted us.

“Still, by then there was nothing coming out of the matter as he just told us that he was the new investigating officer of the case,” said Chantel.

Taegrin’s father Elwin also said that not seeing any development in the case of his son’s murder is taking a heavy toll on his family.

“Since Taegrin was murdered by those scumbags who dragged him while hanging outside the car, we lost our aunt and our grandmother in a matter of two months after Taegrin’s death.

“Taegrin was very close to my aunt and grandmother, which was another trauma that took its toll on both of them,” Elwin said.

He said even though they still believe in the justice system, the lack of progress in the case is “mind-boggling and frustrating”.

“We believe in the justice system but due to lack of doing proper investigations and collecting proper forensic evidence, the perpetrators got away with murder and they are still roaming the streets,” said Elwin. “The justice system fails the people due to some of the people employed [by the police] resting on their laurels.”

Chantel said she still experiences flashbacks of that fateful day and this has left her with emotional scars.

“I long to touch my child and I feel that the trauma I am suffering is far from over until those responsible for his death face the music and are dealt with by the might of the law.

“I am still getting nightmares of that fateful day and to this day my family is still waiting for justice to be served. “I am praying to God to take charge of this matter so that those who did this evil deed get arrested.

“There was one person who was arrested but he was released due to what the police said was ‘insufficient evidence,” she said sobbing.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the case is still open and under investigation by the National Investigating Unit.

“The suspects are unknown at the moment and the police request anyone who may have information that assists in solving this case to please contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Abraham Heyns on 079 688 1125 or the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported to the MySaps App.”

