False rape accusation lands Newcastle woman in trouble

A 28-year-old woman from Osizweni in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, who falsely accused two brothers of rape, has now been charged with perjury.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said today that the woman laid charges of rape against the brothers, aged 34 and 36, respectively, and known to her, at the Osizweni police station. She alleged that the brothers walked into her home carrying a knife and raped her on Friday last week.

“The suspect alleged that at 9pm, she was asleep in a house at B Section in Osizweni when she heard someone opening the door. She alleged that a known suspect carrying a knife entered and accused her of not paying rent. She accused the man and his brother of raping her,” said Gwala.

The two brothers were arrested, but following an investigation, it was established that the complainant had lied under oath. The siblings were then released.

The woman appeared in the Madadeni magistrate’s court on Monday and remains in custody until the next available court date.

“We once again appeal to our citizens to refrain from reporting false cases as valuable police resources are wasted chasing untrue allegations, thus depriving justice to genuine victims of crimes.”

