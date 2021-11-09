Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence

Johannesburg – Former Paralympic runner, Oscar Pistorius is said to possibly be granted parole.

Pistorius is serving his prison sentence after killing his then-model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 on Valentine’s Day.

The legal teams from both the Steenkamps and Pistorius mentioned that his parole was supposed to be arranged earlier but there was no arrangement between the deceased model’s parents.

They are now asking to have a face-to-face meeting with Oscar before he is granted an early release from prison.

The athlete has been serving his sentence since 2015 and is now eligible for a parole release as he has completed half of his sentence.

He was initially given a sentence of up to 13 years in prison.

There are mixed reactions to Pistorius’ possible release.

Some believe that he deserves a second chance.

If Oscar Pistorius qualifies for parole then he should be granted parole. The purpose of sending someone into a CORRECTIONAL system is to correct their behaviour and reintegrate them back into the society if the system sees it fit. Emotions aside. #OscarPistorius — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) November 9, 2021

So is Oscar he is doing his time… in my eyes after all how do you measure remorse that ooh this one shows remorse. — Pablo Escobar (@Pri2Lunar) November 9, 2021

It makes me so angry when these killings happen, but the leniency given to men who are talented is so unjust. He's a sports hero so don't ruin his life. What about Reeva? — 💚🤍💜John Hollyoak 💙 (@jollybloke) November 8, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Lesego Mokhothu