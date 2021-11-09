VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Oscar Pistorius eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence

By Anelisa Sibanda
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - OOCTOBER15: Oscar Pistorius arrives at the Pretoria High Court on October 15, 2014, in Pretoria, South Africa. Judge Thokozile Masipa found Oscar Pistorius not guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, but convicted him of culpable homicide. Sentencing continues today. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Deaan Vivier)

Johannesburg – Former Paralympic runner, Oscar Pistorius is said to possibly be granted parole.

Pistorius is serving his prison sentence after killing his then-model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 on Valentine’s Day.

The legal teams from both the Steenkamps and Pistorius mentioned that his parole was supposed to be arranged earlier but there was no arrangement between the deceased model’s parents.

They are now asking to have a face-to-face meeting with Oscar before he is granted an early release from prison.

The athlete has been serving his sentence since 2015 and is now eligible for a parole release as he has completed half of his sentence.

He was initially given a sentence of up to 13 years in prison.

There are mixed reactions to Pistorius’ possible release.

Some believe that he deserves a second chance.

 

 

 

 

