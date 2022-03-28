E-edition
Operation Dudula leader out on bail

By Anelisa Sibanda
Leader of Operation Dudula Lux Dlamini was arrested - Getty Images

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini was on Monday granted R1 500 bail to the delight of hundreds of his supporters who had gathered outside the Roodepoort magistrate’s court.

Dlamini, who was arrested on Thursday evening on charges of housebreaking, theft, and defeating the ends of justice, was ordered to return to court on May 27.

The vibrant young activist spent the weekend in jail after Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, with the help of the EFF, pressed the charges against him last week.

This after scores of Operation Dudula members allegedly raided Ramerafe’s house on suspicion that he was dealing in drugs. Ramerafe also alleged that he was assaulted during the raid.

