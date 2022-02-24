Numsa to march against ‘sexual harassment’ at North West bus company

The National Union Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will on Friday march to the North West department of transport following allegations of sexual harassment by women employed at a company.

Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said on Thursday their fight is with bus company Northwest Transport Investments (NTI), a state-owned bus company under the North West government, which owns Northwest Star.

Toping a list of grievances is sexual harassment against senior members “who lobby their female subordinates to sleep with them”, said Hlubi-Majola in a statement.

“There are at least four cases of sexual harassment that have been lodged against some members of management. Our members lodged grievances, the most recent one was in August last year, but no disciplinary action has been taken against the alleged perpetrator.”

Numsa said other key issues the union wanted addressed included provident funds that NTI had allegedly not been paying over to Old Mutual. Non-remittance of medical aid funds is another burning issue that Numsa wants resolved.

“The NTI been deducting money for medical aid but not paying it over to medical aid funds. This has resulted in at least one person losing his life because he was unable to get proper medical care, even though money has been deducted,” she said.

The union also indicated that the unroadworthy state of NTI buses posed a danger to workers and commuters.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author