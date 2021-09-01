Ntshinga appointed Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection

Johannesburg – National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, has appointed Lieutenant General Liziwe Evelyn Ntshinga as Deputy National Commissioner (DNC) for Crime Detection.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the post became vacant on 8 July following the untimely passing of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi.

Until last month, General Ntshinga was the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, a post she had held since July 2016.

Naidoo said the General, who has a B-Tech degree in Policing after obtaining a National Diploma in Policing at Technikon South Africa, is currently studying towards a M-Tech degree in Forensic Investigation, with a particular focus on Project Management, Forensic Methods & Techniques and Intelligence.

“She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience, having served the organisation in various facets of policing from 1985 to date,” reads the statement.

Her career within the detective environment began in December 1992, when she served as an investigator between the ranks of Constable to Inspector (now Warrant Officer) in the Park Road Sexual Offences Unit and subsequently the Child Protection Unit.

In September 2001, Ntshinga continued as an investigator but this time in Organised Crime Investigations in Bloemfontein before becoming the Acting Provincial Commander of this Unit in 2003 at the level of Senior Superintendent.

In 2004, she was appointed as a Section Head at the level of Brigadier responsible for Policy Standard and Monitoring still within the field of Organised Crime investigations.

In 2010, Ntshinga was appointed as a Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) at the level of Major General in the Northern Cape Province.

Sitole has wished the Deputy National Commissioner well in her new role.

“Given her vast experience and knowledge of the detective and forensic field, I am confident that General Ntshinga will add much needed value within the detective and forensic environment,” he said.

Ntshinga takes up her post on 1 September 2021 and she will be responsible for the Division: Crime Intelligence, as well as the Division: Detective and Forensic Services.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World