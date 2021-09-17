REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo has lost her daughter

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo

Johannesburg- South African media personality Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo has recently  announced the sad news of the passing of her youngest daughter Linile Vunani Mzolo.

Ntombi took to social media and shared the  the news, saying heaven has gained an angel.

This is the second baby that she has lost in a space of a few years.

In 2015, Ntombi also lost her miracle baby boy.

Ntombi Mzolo’s daughter, Linile recently celebrated her 3rd birthday three weeks ago and also started her swimming lessons. Condolences from her friends and followers have been pouring in since then.

“Heaven has gained another Angel @iambabylv. God we trust you to get us through this,” she wrote on Instagram. Her beautiful daughter leaves her parents, sister and grandmother behind.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MamNgcobo Linah Ebony (@mamngcobo)

