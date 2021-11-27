Ntando Duma rewards herself with new wheels

Johannesburg- Former Craze presenter and actress Ntando Duma has blessed herself with a new set of wheels.

Duma took to Instagram to express her excitement, joy and proud moment as she brought home a new car.

“I’ve been struggling to put together the right words to express how I feel. What I know is that my heart is filled with so much gratitude, joy and pride. I am so grateful for the Love and miraculous Grace of God plus the fruits of my hard work which has made it all worth it. I’m in awe of what God has done for me and is yet to do in my life,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of myself and the woman I’ve become with the spirit of working hard and utmost independence that I have instilled in myself. I ran with it and the sacrifices I have made to be who and where I am today have all been worth it. As hard as it is but the results are incredible,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

Also read:

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Unathi’s ‘false’ GBV claims

Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

Unathi says she is focusing on music

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author