News

Ntando Duma called out for dress worn to Shona Ferguson’s funeral

By Sunday World
Ntando Duma.

Johannesburg – Popular Rhythm City and The Queen actress Ntando Duma received some flack on social media for her clothing choice when she attending the funeral of Shona Ferguson.

Duma took to social media to respond to the claims and said that she does not have time for critics.

The star was seen wearing a leather jacket, a skirt, stockings, boots and black head-to-toe, in pictures that she posted on social media from the funeral.

Twitter user, @MaMshefane, tweeted a response to the images that the actress posted and said, “Kodwa your skirt is too short for such an occasion. Couldn’t you wear something more fitting for a lady under the circumstances? Or you want attention even at a funeral.”

The actress responded with the tweet below:

This is the dress that the actress wore which was called out: 

Twitter users did not think that the star was dressed inappropriately and shared their thoughts on the matter:

 

