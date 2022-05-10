NPA, State Capture Commission cement efforts to collaborate

The State Capture Commission’s secretariat would continue to assist the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its investigating directorate (ID) to carry out its mandate as the commission approaches the end of its term.

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the commission and the NPA would continue to engage to strengthen relations and agree on concrete areas of engagement thereby ensuring effective follow-through on the commission’s recommendations.

Seboka added that the commission would also continue to give the NPA access to evidence gathered in accordance with the law to ensure successful investigations and prosecutions of matters arising out of the commission’s work.

“The two entities are committed to ensuring a seamless transition phase of the commission’s work, to the extent that they may translate into criminal cases, asset forfeiture recoveries, or other sanctions which the courts will deem fit,” said Seboka.

“Ending impunity for high-level corruption and state capture cases is a priority for the country. This requires enhanced collaboration between a number of stakeholders, while respecting their respective roles and mandates.”

So far, 85 investigations have been authorised and about 20 of these have been placed on the court roll with 65 accused persons.

Meanwhile, the national director of public prosecutions, advocate Shamila Batohi, said over the next six months, the NPA would be giving a “razor-sharp focus” to corruption and state capture-related cases.

Batohi was briefing the parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services on the prosecuting authority’s annual performance plan and budget for the 2022/23 financial year on Tuesday.

She said: “Right now, our response to the findings and recommendations of the [State Capture Commission] is what will really be defining for the NPA and for South Africa.

“The recent release of the Zondo Reports have highlighted how much damage has been done to our country [and] there is a need for us, as the NPA, to act with a sense of urgency with a razor-sharp focus on particular cases.

She added: “We are determined to ensure that those implicated in state capture are held to account. We have said this before and we know now more than ever that failure is not an option. The consequences for our country are too terrible to contemplate.”

