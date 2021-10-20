NPA calling for a harsh sentence on Senzo Meyiwa’s accused murderer

Johannesburg – Fisokuhle Ntuli who was found guilty of killing 6 people including an ANC ward councillor in 2016 is set to receive a harsh sentence, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

According to the NPA, it is understood that Ntuli is linked to 10 other cases and one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

The development comes after the anniversary of the former Orlando Pirates Football Club and Bafana-Bafana goalie’s death, who was shot in Vooslorus in 2016.

It was reported that Meyiwa was shot in his girlfriend and the mother of his child’s home, Kelly Khumalo.

The NPA Regional Spokesperson Natasha Kara, said Ntuli’s convictions relate to the murders that took place between 2015 and 2018 in the Nongama area in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The matter was postponed to the 9th of December 2021 for sentence. The postponement was at the request of the defence to see a probation officer’s report prior to the sentencing,” Kara further stated.

Take a look at the reactions from Twitter on the latest developments in the matter below:

Konje it’s October, Senzo Meyiwa's death anniversary is coming up… They'll be telling us lies and also promoting the SAPS telling us they doing their job while they ain't doing sh*t! The real killers are out there enjoying life while the Meyiwa family cries everyday! Sies! 😒😏 — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) October 20, 2021

Senzo Meyiwa's unresolved murder case is proof that our justice system is a joke… — 📀Nonduku🇿🇦 (@Nkosi_Shebi) October 20, 2021

It is very weird that everytime when the anniversary of senzo meyiwa's death approaches the SAPS always comes with a lead which never goes anywhere now they are using that Ntuli guy because he has other murder cases. — Zandile Excel (@ZandileExcel) October 20, 2021

We Remembering our Legend today Senzo Meyiwa 🪦 continue Resting hopefully one day justice will be served pic.twitter.com/lvxdURZPf3 — Thlologelo  (@Thlolo15March) September 22, 2021

Everyone is getting arrested but not Senzo Meyiwa's killer. I still can't believe a famous person was killed in front of about 5 people but nobody is in jail till today. SA is a crime scene indeed — Mthobisi Mkhize (@Mthobysy) August 31, 2021

What's sad about the Senzo Meyiwa story is that, had it been a woman who was shot, Senzo would've been behind bars as we speak. He would've lost his livelihood. But then again, it shows how lives of men are not the same as other people — Imali yeMbongolo (@Dlala_Skweletu) October 20, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni