VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

NPA calling for a harsh sentence on Senzo Meyiwa’s accused murderer

By Coceka Magubeni
PORT ELIZABETH, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 27: Senzo Robert Meyiwa of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Chippa United and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 27, 2014 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – Fisokuhle Ntuli who was found guilty of killing 6 people including an ANC ward councillor in 2016 is set to receive a harsh sentence, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

According to the NPA, it is understood that Ntuli is linked to 10 other cases and one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

The development comes after the anniversary of the former Orlando Pirates Football Club and Bafana-Bafana goalie’s death, who was shot in Vooslorus in 2016.

It was reported that Meyiwa was shot in his girlfriend and the mother of his child’s home, Kelly Khumalo.

The NPA Regional Spokesperson Natasha Kara, said Ntuli’s convictions relate to the murders that took place between 2015 and 2018 in the Nongama area in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The matter was postponed to the 9th of December 2021 for sentence. The postponement was at the request of the defence to see a probation officer’s report prior to the sentencing,” Kara further stated.

Take a look at the reactions from Twitter on the latest developments in the matter below:  

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.