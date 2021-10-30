VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Noxolo Grootboom receives honorary doctorate from Rhodes

By Coceka Magubeni
Noxolo Grootboom

Johannesburg- Retired SABC’s IsiXhosa news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has been awarded with a degree from Rhodes University (Doctore of Letters-D Litt- honoris causa).

This was in recognition of her significant contribution to the national pride and culture.

In a video from the university’s website, Grootboom said, she is thankful to Rhodes university for the acknowledgment.

“I would have failed if I do not express my sincere gratitude to my home language. I am on this platform because of IsiXhosa and that is why I refer to IsiXhosa as my pride. My pride, today, Rhodes university acknowledges you,” she said.

She continued to recite a poem is IsiXhosa, about IsiXhosa.

 

 

