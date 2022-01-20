REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Norwood Police Station’s Commander resigns

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- Norwood Police Station’s commander has resigned.

This comes after a Hawks audit of the evidence store was done, which found out that about 158 firearms were stolen from the store.

This resulted in the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson calling for immediate action.

The committee has vowed for the station management to be investigated for dereliction of duty.

This is a developing story.

