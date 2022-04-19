North West man apprehended after killing two-year-old girl

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has been apprehended by the police in Mogwase, North West.

It is alleged that the murder took place in Lerome East village near Mogwase outside Rustenburg on Saturday. Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said in a statement that the child was with her father in a shack when the suspect forced his way in.

“He demanded to see his girlfriend who used to stay in the same shack. He was told by the baby’s father that he did not know the woman. It was at that stage that the man allegedly attacked the baby’s father who was forced to go outside,” said Funani.

The father of the little girl came back moments later and found his door locked. Together with his neighbours they broke down the door and found the baby lying on the bed with head injuries.

Said Funani: “The suspect was allegedly assaulted by members of the community. Subsequent to summoning of the police and paramedics, the baby was taken to hospital where she was certified dead on arrival.

“The suspect, who sustained serious injuries, was also taken to hospital and is expected to appear at the Mogwase magistrate’s court soon after being discharged [from the hospital].”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author