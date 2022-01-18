North West Health MEC praises nurses and doctors for delivering quadruplets

Johannesburg – The North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has congratulated the nurses and doctors at Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital (JMMH) who delivered quadruplets at the weekend.

The quadruplets were born in the early hours of Saturday, 15 January 2022.

The MEC also expressed well wishes to the 39-year-old mother, Lettie Sewedi, from Monoto Mosweu in Vryburg on her new bundles of joy.

“Well done to our doctors and nurses for a successful operation that delivered the babies. More importantly, congratulations to the mother who gave birth to these quadruplets,” Sambatha said.

The department said the mother had been booked to attend antenatal care at Coleridge Clinic and was later referred to JMMH where a successful operation was undertaken by the well-experienced medical team.

Of the four newborns, three are boys and all weighed reasonably as anticipated by the team.

“Currently, all the boys are being fed while the girl is receiving close monitoring on ventilation in the Intensive Care Unit after doctors discovered that she has apnoeic attacks and was given a blood transfusion.”

Sewedi, who is now a mother of nine, is said to be ecstatic at the professional service she received from JMMH.

“She further indicates that she cannot wait to go home and enjoy life with her new bundles of joy.”

Newly appointed JMMH CEO, Portia Tlou, applauded the team that delivered the healthy babies to the nation.

She stressed the long-standing assignment of the department of impeccably delivering health services to all, at all times. “Ours is only to serve our patients with distinctive love,” she added.

According to experts, quadruplets are formed when a single fertilised egg splits into four different embryos and genetically identical quadruplets. Four eggs are then released and are each fertilised by a different sperm.

