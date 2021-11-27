VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Nomzamo Mbatha shares a meal with Oprah Winfrey

By Coceka Magubeni
Nomzamo Mbatha

Johannesburg- South Africans have once again, drawn from one of Nomzamo Mbatha’s moments of glory.

The actress has shared a thanksgiving meal with world renowned speaker, author and talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah has shared a video on Instagram where she was preparing to have a few famous South African dishes with Nomzamo and other ” African girls” as she said.

“We had a pre-Thanksgiving feast at our house. South African cuisine to welcome my girls home. And yes, there was malva pudding for dessert,” Oprah wrote on her Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m)

