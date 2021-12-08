Nomzamo Mbatha goes down memory lane on her Africa duties

Johannesburg- Actress and goodwill ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha who has been on duty in the African continent went down memory lane on her ambassador duties in Africa.

The Coming to America actress took to Instagram to tell the tale of her strides.

“The first time I ever got on an international flight and left South Africa was at the age of 15. I was selected by Save The Children Sweden to attend a youth seminar in Nairobi, Kenya. I was one of 3 young people chosen to represent South Africa. Upon arrival we met 50 other kids that came from all over the continent.

We were asked to share in image form and discussion groups about the issues faced by young people back in our countries. My world opened up and reaffirmed me that I wanted to be one of the people that shape this continent for the better,” she wrote on the post.

The actress further revealed that through her continental duties, she has made friends from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Rwanda, Sudan, Kenya, and so many others.

“Grateful to have met and shared my journey,” she concluded.

