Nomonde Nolutshungu is Gauteng’s new head of health department following her appointment by the province’s premier David Makhura on Monday.

She replaces Sibongile Zungu who had been acting in the role since July 2021.

In a statement, Makhura acknowledged Zungu and wished her well in her future endeavours. The premier also congratulated Nolutshungu.

“She [Nolutshungu] is known for her skills and experience in public health policy development, programme design, and results-orientated execution,” said Makhura.

“Before her appointment to the provincial government, Dr Nolutshungu was the minister counsellor for health [health attaché] in Washington DC. Her responsibilities included managing and leading South Africa’s diplomacy on global public health with the government of the US, its agencies, academic institutions, private sector, and large philanthropic organisations.”

Nolutshungu, who is a medical doctor by profession, also worked as chief director and cluster manager for HIV/Aids, TB, and STIs at the national Department of Health.

Said Makhura: “Her career includes technical adviser and manager in the Gauteng department of health, as well as a medical practitioner and registrar. Nolutshungu holds an MBBCh from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a graduate diploma and certificate in tropical medicine and hygiene, also from Wits.”

