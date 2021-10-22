Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty and charged with 6 counts of murder

Johannesburg- Former police officer, Constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who was accused of masterminding the murders of her boyfriend and some of her relatives to cash out on life insurance policies has been found guilty.

Ndlovu faced 6 counts of murder, 8 counts for attempted murder and 4 counts of fraud.

Judge Ramarumo Monama handed down judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Monama said that the state has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt. He has rejected Ndlovu’s version altogether.

Ndlovu is found guilty of six counts of murder and several counts of fraud.

She was also found guilty of the attempted murder of her mother.

Judge Monama stated that Ndlovu is facing a life sentence now that she has been found guilty.

“The accused took policies which were unusual which would only have to pay in case of accidental death,” which means “either being stabbed, shot or run over by a car,” with the accused listed as the beneficiary.

“Ndlovu was arrogant when I tried to explain the court processes to her,” said Monama.

During a sting operation, the undercover cop tricked her to give orders as to how her sister should be killed, and she was recorded without her knowledge.

Ndlovu has allegedly murdered six people since 2012 by poisoning, setting fire to their homes and arranging hitmen to kill them.

In the state’s papers, it is written that Nomia plotted to kill her other sister Audrey by pouring poison in her tea, but she didn’t die then.

Anelisa Sibanda