Nick Cannon’s baby dies from brain tumour

Johannesburg – International superstar, Nick Cannon, has announced the death of his 5-month-old son.

Cannon announced the death of his and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old baby boy Zen on Tuesday.

“I got so much to talk about,” he said at the start of The Nick Cannon Show.

“I haven’t even shared this with anybody. Not even the crew. Just because there is so much going on in the world. I had a tough, very tough weekend.”

Nick, 41, then showed the audience his “Pic of the Day,” a photograph of Zen, as he broke down in tears.

“Before the show started, in the summertime, Zen was born in June, June 23 actually,” he continued.

“It was a great day, y’all know I got a lot of kids. Zen is my youngest. It was so exciting.”

Cannon went on to say that it was discovered that the had baby malignant tumor in his head.

He further stated that the tumour was cancerous and it continued to grow, which led to the death of his baby.

