New venue for this year’s SONA announced

Johannesburg- South African Parliament has confirmed the date and venue for the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

This follows the recent fire that burned the parliament building down.

This year’s SONA will be held at the Cape Town City Hall on the 10th of February 2022.

The most recent outcome on the parliament fire investigation by the City of Cape Town fire has revealed that Parliament was not compliant with many fire safety regulations.

The report finds National Assembly sprinkler valves were not serviced since 2017.

South African Parliament is on fire, God when?🥺 pic.twitter.com/igpSQHc3ne — drey (@Dreymwangi) January 2, 2022

