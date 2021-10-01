New Saturday night reality shows coming to Mzansi Wethu in October

Johannesburg- Mzansi Wethu viewers should brace themselves for an emotional and entertaining line-up of reality shows this October.

Saturday nights will see the return of the popular and emotive Love and Loss, as well as the debut of a new actuality series, Lovers and Liars also available on DStv Access.

The heartbreaking yet empowering docu-reality Love and Loss is back for season 2, hosted by media entrepreneur, Christian speaker and author, Nobuntu Webster.

It follows the stories of widows and widowers who are trying to navigate and heal the grief that’s affected their personal and familial relationships.

Lovers and Liars has a different mood entirely – it’s a humorous retelling of real-life stories of people who found out their romantic partners were love frauds, and in some cases, criminals.

“Love and Loss is a valued part of our reality TV offering to our subscribers, and it offers viewers more than just entertainment. We’re excited to have Lovers and Liars to continue our excellent and diverse Saturday night content slate,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net. “Both shows embody the emotainment genre that our channels lead in providing, and it’s a genre that performs well with our audiences,” she concludes.

Love and Loss continues to explore a painful topic with sensitivity and care, while Lovers and Liars will no doubt set tongues wagging. But beyond it being entertaining, it might also provide viewers with some red flags to look out for should they find themselves in love with a smooth operator.

Catch Love and Loss at 19:00 and Lovers and Liars at 19:30 on Mzansi Wethu every Saturday, DStv Channel 163, both shows premiering on 09 October.

