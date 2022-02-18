REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
New online payment portal is offline … what a joke!

By Coceka Magubeni
Fikile Mbalula

The new online driver’s and vehicle-renewal payment portal, which was launched on Thursday, is down.

During the launch at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Department of Transport Minister, Fikile Mbalula, assured the public that the system would be efficient.

But a day later, it has crashed, a phrase South Africans have become rather familiar with when it comes to government systems.

Today on the Natis website, online.natis.gov.za, early users on the site experienced slow loading time. Eventually, the site was inaccessible.

Natis system is down, one day after its launch

Mbalula said on Thursday the portal would be used to pay for vehicle licences or renewal of driver’s licences online, adding that it would cut the middle men and prevent criminal activity from taking place.

