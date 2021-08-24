Johannesburg – Two weeks into the resignation of Orlando Pirates German coach Josef Zinnbauer, an unnecessary debate is raging within the Bucs coaching corridors about who should take over as head coach – incumbent assistant Mandla Ncikazi or a tactician from outside?

The guessing game is unnecessary in more ways than one.

Ncikazi was whisked at the end of last season to join the Pirates’ technical team because the writing was already on the wall that Zinnbauer was on his way out. It was either he is fired or he is forced to resign, He chose the latter.

Since winning the MTN8 trophy last season and finishing third on the top-flight DStv Premiership log, the staunch and die-hard Buccaneers’ supporters felt he was not the right man to parachute Pirates into the elite league of African clubs, such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.

Ncikazi’s record as a head coach might be a short one but within that short space of time, he has done wonders at his previous clubs – Durban-based Lamontville Golden Arrows and KZN neighbours Maritzburg United. In short, the former school teacher Ncikazi, 52, was brought into the Soweto giants’ coaching fold by chairperson Irvin Khoza to take over in case Zinnbauer slips and falls.

Eventually, he did fall on his sword by his inability to turn Pirates into challengers or even winners of the league title, something the Bucs faithful have been yearning for over the past fi ve seasons.

So, it is a given that Ncikazi must steer the Bucs ship as the season starts this week.

It’s a no-brainer that second assistant Fadlu Davids, 40, should continue as assistant.

While Ncikazi led Abafana Bes’thende to fourth place on the Premiership log last season, Davids also guided Maritzburg United to a fourth-place finish in the 2017/18 campaign, the highest ever fi nish. The bottom line is that Khoza has his work cut out.

“It will be perfect [to work together again] since we have come a long way, we have worked together before,” Davids said during this week’s launch of the new PSL season.

“We know our targets. We know the expectations of Orlando Pirates and we are taking that on our shoulders,” he said.

