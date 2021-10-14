National State of Disaster extended until 15 November

Johannesburg – The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster until 15 November 2021.

The extension is in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

It accounts for the need to continue observing all non-pharmaceutical interventions against the pandemic COVID-19 and increasing vaccinations as part of contingency measures being undertaken to alleviate its impact.

“We remain committed to saving lives and ensuring that more people get vaccinated as it is the only way that we can safely open the economy and go back to our normal lives,” said the Department of Cooperative Governance.

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu