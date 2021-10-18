VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Nation gushes over new Miss South Africa as congratulation messages pour in

By Sunday World
Miss SA Lalela Mswane. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated the newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane.

Mswane, 24, from Kwa-Zulu Natal walked away with the Miss SA 2021 title on Saturday at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town.

She was crowned at the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant by former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida.

The two runners-up were Moratwe Masima from Gauteng and Zimi Mabunzi from Eastern Cape.

Mswane, who is a model and dancer, holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.

Mthethwa wished Mswane all the best in her reign as Miss South Africa.

“We trust that she will represent the country very well. She certainly embodies the leadership qualities that are key to making an impact in the world as an ambassador of this country,” Mthethwa said.

Take a look at the congratulatory messages that poured in for the new Miss SA 2021 below: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.