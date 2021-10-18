Nation gushes over new Miss South Africa as congratulation messages pour in

Johannesburg- Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has congratulated the newly crowned Miss SA Lalela Mswane.

Mswane, 24, from Kwa-Zulu Natal walked away with the Miss SA 2021 title on Saturday at the Grand Arena, Grand West in Cape Town.

She was crowned at the 63rd edition of the Miss South Africa pageant by former Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musida.

The two runners-up were Moratwe Masima from Gauteng and Zimi Mabunzi from Eastern Cape.

Mswane, who is a model and dancer, holds a Bachelor of Law qualification from the University of Pretoria.

Mthethwa wished Mswane all the best in her reign as Miss South Africa.

“We trust that she will represent the country very well. She certainly embodies the leadership qualities that are key to making an impact in the world as an ambassador of this country,” Mthethwa said.

Take a look at the congratulatory messages that poured in for the new Miss SA 2021 below:

So grateful sis wam’🤍 thank you https://t.co/bks7L8YgaM — Lalela Mswane (@Lalela_lali) October 16, 2021

We are sooo proud of you Sis😍😍🙏🙏🙏🙏

And this is one photo I like… 😍😍🙏🙏🙏#LalelaMswane pic.twitter.com/bbjF9V0n77 — Blessing (@van_blessin) October 16, 2021

Congratulations @Lalela_lali, our newly crowned Miss South Africa. May you carry the baton and powerful legacy this platform affords with pride – to empower, inspire and be of active service to your country. Halala! @Official_MissSA #MissSA2021 #PlayYourPartSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SYa4RlYV8M — @Brand_SA (@Brand_SA) October 18, 2021

Congratulations to our new #MissSA2021, Lalela Mswane, who took the hotly contested title last night against a group of highly inspirational young women. We took particular interest in her message of hope for the youth of South Africa & her advocacy for the advancement of women. pic.twitter.com/NQsuZDPUEJ — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #VoteANC (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 17, 2021

Got a glimpse of the announcement. Congrats to Miss SA, Lalela Mswane @Lalela_lali #MissSA2021 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3p0L14cwuA — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 16, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World