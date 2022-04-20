Natasha Mazzone claims State of Disaster serves ANC, not SA

Member of Parliament and Chief Whip of the Official Opposition, Natasha Mazzone, says the Democratic Alliance will not allow government officials to abuse state funds and disregard the constitution through the reintroduction of the State of Disaster.

This after a provincial state of disaster was officially declared in KwaZulu-Natal last week following the devastating floods and landslides that led to the deaths of hundreds.

Mazzone said: “With the re-introduction of the State of Disaster by the National Government, South Africans are justifiably concerned that funds earmarked for rebuilding flood devastated regions will be looted in a similar fashion to the Covid-19 relief funds.

“I will therefore be tabling a draft resolution in the National Assembly to establish an ad hoc committee to oversee all aspects of the National State of Disaster to respond to floods in Kwa-Zulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.”

Mazzone also said the Disaster Management Act does not provide for parliamentary oversight.

“The government already abused this Act during the Covid 19 pandemic, when Parliament and its constitutionally mandated role of exercising oversight over the executive was all but forgotten.

“The DA will not allow this situation to repeat itself,” she said.

Mazzone says the governing party plans to use the Disaster Management Act on an ever more regular basis “with the intention to govern through the Act in perpetuity” although it had previously rejected proposals to have the Disaster Management Act modified.

She added that the DA will therefore proceed with its Private Member Bill to modify Section 27 of the Disaster Management Act.

Mazzone says this act will require the Parliament’s approval for any extension to a state of disaster beyond an initial 21-day period.

Said Mazzone: “We cannot allow the executive branch of government to continue extending a declared state of disaster into perpetuity without express approval from Parliament.”

“Parliament’s role of exercising oversight over the executive branch of government was sidelined throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. This status quo cannot be allowed to continue. The DA will be taking firm action to restore Parliament’s central oversight role within government,” she concluded.

