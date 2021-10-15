VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Naledi M bags Channel O gig

By Nompilo Zulu
Instagram Image: Naledi M Official

Johannesburg – It is official, South African Youtuber, Naledi M will be hosting ‘My Top 5’, on Channel O.

The star confirmed this in a post on social media.

“The cat is finally out the bag!!! Your ultimate fave is hosting the new season of my top five with Channel O,” Naledi said in a Tweet.

 

For The Latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.