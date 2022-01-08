REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Naakmusiq in a boxing ring ahead of the April fight

By Coceka Magubeni
//Image:Instagram

Johannesburg- South African actor and musician Anga Makubalo also known as Naakmusiq has started training ahead of his much-anticipated fight in April.

It is expected that the Isono actor exchanges punches with the award-winning hip-hop artists, Cassper Nyovest as they picked on each other last year.

This comes after the fame vs clout boxing match that happened on the 22nd of December 2021 between Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber SlikTalk.

Naakmusiq and Cassper then promised their fans an out of this world boxing match between the two of them this year.

 

 

