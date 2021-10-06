Mzansi Magic’s I Blew It gives candidates a second chance to financial future

Johannesburg- I Blew It, the hugely popular Mzansi Magic actuality series that followed the stories of people who suddenly came into – and lost – immense wealth, returns for an exciting new solutions-based spinoff show this month.

Hosted by comedian, actress, and TV personality Tumi Morake, the show takes things a step further by providing the candidates with an empowering variety of resources, tools, and support in order for them to take up the opportunity to further their passions in business and become more financially secure.

“I Blew It has always been a human interest story, so it was important that, as channel, we did more for the participants beyond telling their stories. It was important for us to demonstrate our commitment to being part of the solution and through this new spinoff, we are confident that our viewers will be happy to see for themselves, how with a little support, empowerment and guidance our participants will have the opportunity to succeed with their “second chance”. says Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Channels at M-Net.

“It’s always exciting when our shows lead to new opportunities and avenues for those involved,”. She concluded.

The new reality show is in partnership with Old Mutual, which not only supplies the funds for the more entrepreneurial I Blew It, participants, to start a new business, but also offers financial literacy from a financial advisor. The Old Mutual advisor also helps them kickstart their business and walks them through the steps they need to follow in order to maximize the start-up’s chances of survival and, eventually, success.

Set to be a conversation starter like the original show, I Blew It: Second Chances asks participants the question they have undoubtedly asked themselves several times since blowing it all: Given another chance, what would they have done differently?

To find out, tune into I Blew It: Second Chances every Tuesday on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161 at 21:30, starting 5 October.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma