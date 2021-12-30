Mzansi Magic reality shows to look out for in January

Johannesburg- Fans of Mzansi Magic’s most-loved and lauded reality series are in for a treat when the new year kicks off: Ingane Yam’, Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After? and The Ranakas are all returning to the channel for their most emotional and dramatic seasons yet.

Hosted by Real Housewives of Durban star and entrepreneur Laconco Conco, Ingane Yam’ tells the stories of people who would like to introduce their ‘illegitimate’ children to their families or partners.

Season 2 features new, often intense, and sometimes shocking stories of hidden children who desire a sense of belonging.

Another show that always keeps viewers glued to their screens and sets social media alight is Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After? which returns for its second season.

This spinoff from Mnakwethu follows couples who were introduced to viewers in Mnakwethu season 2, after the husbands (with the help of host Musa Mseleku) asked their wives’ permission to marry a second wife. How have things been between them since their explosive revelations?

This season features the Langa family from KwaZulu-Natal, who starred in one of the show’s most talked-about episodes earlier this year.

We find out what has happened since the finale and filming. It promises to be just as riveting as it always is.

Finally, one of SA reality’s most famous families will be back on the small screen when The Ranakas returns for a fifth season.

The bold, relatable and lovable multigenerational entertainment family continue to share their lives with us, with storylines including Ntate Ranaka’s search for his sister, Mama Ranaka adapting the family business during Covid times, Manaka continuing her journey into farming, and Dineo choosing to take on more backseat position in the family.

“It’s always wonderful when shows return for new seasons because it shows that our viewers have an affinity to the content. The performance of these shows clearly indicates that our viewers resonate with the content and we always aim to spark conversations in the home while entertaining our audience,” said Shirley Adonisi, recently appointed Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Ingane Yam’ season 2 debuts on Tuesday 4 January 2022 at 20:00 while Mnakwethu: Happily Ever After? season 2 starts airing on Wednesday 5 January 2022 at 20:00. The Ranakas is back with season 5 from Thursday 6 January 2022 at 20:00. All three shows air on Mzansi Magic, DStv Channel 161

