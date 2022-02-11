Mzansi laughs off businesses started with R350 Grant money

Johannesburg- Thando Makhubu is a famous lad since he was mentioned in the President’s State of The Nation address last night.

According to the President, this young man used his saved R350 grant money, meant for the unemployed, to open up an Ice Cream Shop in Soweto. And he apparently managed this in a record seven months.

But South Africans are not convinced that this information is authentic because R350 can hardly support those unemployed with a basic grocery basket.

It is also reported that the 30-year-old has employed four people.

People took to social media to express their frustrations saying the government undermines the intelligence of its people.

“THIS. I don’t understand how people saved this money. It’s like saying that someone received a R350 food parcel for a whole month, but they sold the food and started a chicken farm. What did they eat? What did the chickens eat?” said Twitter user @qikkit

“This is disappointing and utterly disgusting, you can’t even barely survive with R350 for a day, and here you are creating fake stories, saving 350 what we’re they eating and surviving on”[email protected]_nkosi06 .

“From R2450 the man opened a store, then within a year employs 4 people. Lobaba akekho serious or akasithathi serious,”[email protected] .

“If you can save it means you had another income to cover your basic needs. how do you save R350 while you still have to buy food and other basic needs?”[email protected]

“How did the presidency hear about these fairytales? Clearly these people didn’t need the R350 coz how did they save 100% for 7&9 months respectively,”[email protected]

Home Ice-Cream Machine = R4000

Industrial Ice-Cream Machine = R40 000

R350 × 7 = R2 450

Somebody find Mr Thando Makhubu, man got magic. pic.twitter.com/p3O8APoCGL — Motlatsi M Mokoena (@mm_mokoena) February 11, 2022

Ramaphosa also spoke of Lindokuhle Msomi, an unemployed television producer from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal, who he said saved his R350 grant for nine months to open his fast-food shop to support his family.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author