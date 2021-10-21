VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Mzansi gives a greenlight to Young Stunna’s album

By Anelisa Sibanda
AmaPiano artist, Young Stunna

Johannesburg- AmaPaino artist Youngstunna has dropped his much-anticipated album.

He has previous hits such as ‘Bopha’, ‘Adiwele’ and Baxolele’.

The Bopha hitmaker set South African music lovers’ timelines on fire and tweeps can’t get enough of the album titled Notumato.

He got exposed to AmaPiano last year and has made A collaboration with DJ Kabza de Small in his Adewele song.

Youngstunna, who became a household name with his song Bopha featuring DJ Maphorisa and a variety of amapiano artists, started making waves in Mzansi and was backed by viral videos of the yanos getting down to the hit song.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.