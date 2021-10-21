Mzansi gives a greenlight to Young Stunna’s album

Johannesburg- AmaPaino artist Youngstunna has dropped his much-anticipated album.

He has previous hits such as ‘Bopha’, ‘Adiwele’ and Baxolele’.

The Bopha hitmaker set South African music lovers’ timelines on fire and tweeps can’t get enough of the album titled Notumato.

He got exposed to AmaPiano last year and has made A collaboration with DJ Kabza de Small in his Adewele song.

Youngstunna, who became a household name with his song Bopha featuring DJ Maphorisa and a variety of amapiano artists, started making waves in Mzansi and was backed by viral videos of the yanos getting down to the hit song.

The boy behind adiwele, track Uncle Waffles is playing… Young stunna 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Amapiano pic.twitter.com/60KSES8SPe — Lota Judas (@KhutzMo) October 17, 2021

i just wanna say young stunna. — somnyama, yena yedwa. (@blxckie___) October 20, 2021

Young Stunna and blxckie are an underrated duo😭😭🔥🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/384mjuFyXz — 🧇🤰🏽 (@itszipho_khoza) October 21, 2021

We must really thank Mr simnandi for Young stunna🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/SKmxBQXtx0 — Prince!!! (@PrinceMaccZilla) October 21, 2021

Once Young Stunna say “Oooohkay”, just know it’s Game Over bruh ‼️😤😩 pic.twitter.com/tnLDUMf6gE — #JustBelieve (@DJLIHO1) October 21, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda