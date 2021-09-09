REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Mzansi enjoyed the new season of The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest

By Anelisa Sibanda
Johannesburg – The first episode of The Braai Show season two premiered last night on SABC 1.

Fans have been curious to see whether the show will go on or not after AKA’s lawyers served the channel a cease-and-desist letter.

Cassper Nyovest made his debut on the show, taking over from his rival AKA and he received a lot of positivity.

The rapper said he was nervous and keen when he first announced that he will be hosting the show.

“Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It’s going to open up mad doors,” he wrote.

The host had his first guest, former Miss Universe and Miss Sa 2020, Zozibini Thunzi.

Cassper once hinted that he has a major crush on Zozi.

AKA says he has no intentions of giving up his fight for the “injustices to my creative vision and the violation of my trust”

“It’s clear that exploitation of the creative industry will never end. It i for this reason that I intend to continue the fight,” says AKA.

See the full statement below

Also read: Rapper AKA is not backing off from battle for ‘The Braai Show’

Fans could not stop raving about the show and how much it was long anticipated.

Here is what they had to say:

 

 

