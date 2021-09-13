Mzansi cringes over AKA’s behavior during interview with Thando Thabethe

Johannesburg- AKA and Costa Titch attended an awkward interview at 947FM with Thando Thabethe.

Mzansi was left cringing as AKA refused to “address the elephant in the room” as Thando probed.

The rapper rudely shut Thando down as she tried to question the “incident” that happened in Cape Town leading to the death of his fiancé, Anele ‘Nelli’ Tembe.

“You call this an incident, bro this is my life”, AKA said.

He added that it is not her business and would not be discussing the issue on air with her.

Tweeps flooded the streets of Twitter with their opinions of what had transpired in the interview.

While others support the rapper saying he has a right to not respond, others say he could have prepared for such questions.

Another tweep questioned what exactly the interview was about: AKA’s new album or his personal life.

“Was the interview about AKA’s life or his new album? We need to understand that these are real people, with real lives. We can’t use their tragic experiences for entertainment every chance we get. I would have responded the same way. There’s no need to be kind to unkind people” Said @lindelwaSD on Twitter.

Watch the interview below as well as some of the reactions that it drew on Twitter below:

super awkward question, AKA was clearly not expecting it…Thando ☠ pic.twitter.com/I4muvuS72v — Peché Africa🇿🇦 (@PecheAfrica) September 13, 2021

Thando was clearly doing her job, but I strongly believe a person should be prepared for such a sensitive & emotional question.. would you answer such question if you were in AKA’s position? ambushed like that? His interview with Thembekile was good set up, how it should be done — SITHALE✍🏿 (@SithaleKgaogelo) September 13, 2021

My reaction: AKA has every right not to answer anything about his personal life But, there is no need for the rudeness because he knows the question will come up! Thando was doing her job, because listeners are curious to know what Aka has to say about that. — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) September 13, 2021

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

