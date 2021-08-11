Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane to tackle issues faced by women

Johannesburg – To mark Women’s Month, Tebogo Thobejane who plays Belinda on Muvhango will shine a light on important conversations around issues affecting young women in South Africa as well as pampering ladies at her Sandton store.

The actress will use different social media platforms to raise awareness on different topics affecting South African women including low self-esteem, LGBTQI and Inequality under the #BOFAGIRLSTALK.

She will also engage with ladies on how to bring back their power by simple looking and feeling good.

The popular tv actress says the campaign is aimed at taking a collective stand against injustices that still face women years after South Africa became a democratic country.

“It has been a tough year for women in our country. Many have lost lives through violence. Others are contending with domestic abuse and other social ills. This Women’s Month also comes two years into the pandemic that has affected women in a tremendous way including job losses. Through the campaign I want to highlight issues that are affecting women in the country, by engaging with them. ” said Tebogo.

Conversations will be held on her Instagram and on Twitter spaces during the month of August.

