Musa Mseleku’s 3rd wife joins Real Housewives of Durban S2

Johannesburg- Showmax announced the return of The Real Housewives of Durban last year.

With other wives not returning to the show, new wives were added to the cast.

The likes of Ayanda Ncwane and Kgomotso Ndungwane will not be part of the new season.

New cast members have been added and Musa Mseleku’s wife number 3, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku is one of the newest members to join the show.

MaKhumalo as she is popularly known has become a fixture in Mzansi reality TV as a part of her family’s show which documents their polygamous family life.

MaKhumalo will be joined by other 2 fabulous wives.

Wife to Hlubi Nkosi, singer and songwriter Londie London, who is also a mother to her son, Uminathi Nkosi.

Jojo Robinson, the Tik Tok star, with 35.4k followers on the popular platform will also be joining the show.

If you are a fan of Sorisha Naidoo, don’t worry, as she will be returning to the show, together with LaConco, Annie, the dramatic Nonku Williams.

All hail, with some old and some new, the queens of #RHODurban return for Season 2 👑! Sign up to Showmax today so you don't miss anything happening in their realm 🌍 — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) January 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thobile Khumalo (@thobilek)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Londie London (@londie_london_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson)

