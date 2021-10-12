Multichoice announces the return of Big Brother Mzansi

Johannesburg- Social media went crazy on Monday after rumours of Big Brother Mzansi making its return to South Africa.

The much-anticipated show will make its return for season 5.

Irvin Pooe, a PR and Publicity Specialist at Mnet, has confirmed the return of the reality show.

“Just in time to heat up summer!! MultiChoice Group and Banijay are pleased to announce that the much-loved Big Brother Mzansi will be making its highly anticipated return to your screens soon,” a statement from Mnet read.

The Big Brother Mzansi show promises to be as exciting, entertaining, and action-packed as ever.

Big Brother Mzansi is one of 69 adaptations of the Big Brother format worldwide and this year marks 20 years since the first-ever Big Brother South Africa.

It's OFFICIAL! One of Mzansi's most loved and hotly anticipated shows, 'Big Brother Mzansi' is returning to your screens soon! Will you be watching? #BBMzansi — Big Brother Mzansi (@BBMzansi) October 12, 2021

Tweeps have reacted to the return of the reality show.

Please make the new season of Big Brother

Mzansi available on all DStv packages.😭🙏🏼#BBMzansi — #SoldierOfLove (@Pk_Gaethijwe) October 12, 2021

Mxm they've already picked up their own housemates probably influencers n celebrities pic.twitter.com/eQ51CiSD3C — 🇨🇴 🇿🇦Don Pablo (@DonPabl11454252) October 12, 2021

Please 🙏 the team must be creative and come up with ideas that will make the shot interesting. HM must have a party at least two times a week. Everyone must be up for possible eviction. House must must be allowed to exchange words and argue without being issued a strike. — 😝 ncahh (@ZuluenYellow) October 12, 2021

