Ms Cosmo and Scoop’s POPcast and PopRadio to make Channel O debut

Johannesburg- POPcast, the self-described next level of hip-hop culture and popular YouTube series with over 3 million views is coming to Channel O in October for an original, four-episode special.

Hosted by industry authorities and heavyweights – radio host and hip-hop thought leader Scoop Makhathini; presenter, DJ, and producer Ms. Cosmo; and digital creator and producer Sipho Snaps – the show gives unprecedented insider access into the business of entertainment.

“Channel O continues to not only keep up with the industry times and trends but to lead them and push content forward. We strive to give our audience content that is topical, timely, and unique in both its presentation and voice,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Channels at M-Net.

The four-part special will feature interviews with Dj Sabby, Ayanda MVP, Smash Afrika, and Loot. The idea behind POPcast is to explore all facets of the entertainment industry, from being an artist to A&R, management, and publicist, and to provide commentary based on the industry’s latest news and happenings.

POPcast aims to teach people about the industry, keep abreast of trends and matters, and give the youth options on what other avenues there are to get into the industry.

The POPcast special comes to Channel O (DStv Channel 320) every Tuesday at 21:30, starting on 5 October. #OPodcast.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma