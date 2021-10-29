VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Mr JazziQ speaks out amid Rea Gopane defamatory claims

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Mr JazziQ

Johannesburg – Mr. JazziQ has issued a statement after YouTuber Rea Gopane made defamatory claims about him on his channel.

The news was shared by Musa Khawula who shared the statement which was issued out by Tailormadelaw.

“MrJazziQ has consulted his lawyers with regards to the allegations made by Rea of Everything SA Music Podcast.”

“MrJazziQ’s lawyers had demanded an apology from Rea and he failed to do so, the matter will now be pursued criminally.”

Tweeps have shared their thoughts on the defamatory claims that Rea made.

