Mpofu-Walsh not happy with court interpretation of his book

Author and activist Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has exposed AfriForum’s legal representative Mark Oppenheimer on Twitter for the incorrect interpretation of his book cover, The New Apartheid, during court proceedings on Wednesday.

Oppenheimer appeared at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on behalf of AfriForum, which sought to overturn a 2019 court ruling that banned the display of the 1928 apartheid flag.

Mpofu-Walsh tweeted: “AfriForum’s advocate at the SCA used my book’s cover as an example of saying that [the new regime is just as bad as the old regime]. This is a violent misreading of my book and its cover art. I make no such argument.”

Responding to a tweep, Mpofu-Walsh said he stated in his book that AfriForum is an agent of apartheid’s privatisation. “I’m surprised that their counsel is publicising my book, because what I do say is that Afriforum is an agent of apartheid’s privatisation.”

Mpofu-Walsh further referenced page 28 of the book in which he wrote: “What I am not saying in the book needs to be underscored.”

It reads: “I am not claiming that South Africa is the same as it was before 1994.” The confusion arises from the cover which is sub-titled “apartheid did not die; it was privatised”.

This question is misplaced since the current law as is, allows apartheid flag display for educational purposes.

Books are for educational purposes — Sipho Mthiya wase Ndwedwe (@MthiyaSipho) May 11, 2022

The Equality Court previously ruled that the display of the old national flag constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination, and harassment. In court on Wednesday, Oppenheimer argued that the ban is actually a “censorship”.

The case continues

