Motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa stalled amid court case

Chaos erupted in parliament on Wednesday when MPs debated whether or not to proceed with the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The first motion of no confidence in the president was tabled two years ago by the African Transformation Movement (ATM). And as soon as the MPs had settled down on Wednesday, a war of words raged between the ATM and Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula around a procedure to cast votes.

ATM leader Vuyolethu Zungula told the MPs that his party will not proceed with the motion until the Western Cape High Court court ruled on the matter. The high court recently struck ATM’s application to influence Mapisa-Nqakula to have the motion voted on by secret ballot off the roll.

Zungula reminded the MPs that it was unconstitutional to proceed while the matter was still under judiciary review, and asked that the motion be postponed.

But Mapisa-Nqakula dismissed his request, saying the matter is not sub-judice and has fallen off the court roll. She added that she felt justified by the Western Cape High Court’s decision to reject the ATM’s urgent application over the voting process to be followed during the motion of no confidence against the president.

Each party was allowed a minute to present its views, and several parties agreed with Mapisa-Nqakula that the matter was not sub-judice.

Although the ATM chose not to take part in its motion, Zungula said the ATM will not withdraw. “We are not proceeding and we are not withdrawing.”

The sitting continued with the DA’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s cabinet which was tabled by party leader John Steenhuisen.

